1 Injured In Apartment Fire

DENVER (CBS4)– One person was injured in an early morning apartment fire on Tuesday.

Copter4 flew over the burning Warren Park Apartments on South Depew Street, southwest of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue.

Everyone was able to escape but one person was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The damaged unit is condemned and tenants on the third floor were not allowed to go back inside on Tuesday morning. It was unclear when they would be allowed to return home.

There are 23 units in the building.

What caused the fire is under investigation. The condition of the injured person has not been released.