1 Injured In Apartment Fire

January 31, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Denver Fire Department, South Depew Street, Warren Park Apartments

DENVER (CBS4)– One person was injured in an early morning apartment fire on Tuesday.

Copter4 flew over the burning Warren Park Apartments on South Depew Street, southwest of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Everyone was able to escape but one person was rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Copter4 flew over a burning apartment building on Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over a burning apartment building on Tuesday morning (credit: CBS)

The damaged unit is condemned and tenants on the third floor were not allowed to go back inside on Tuesday morning. It was unclear when they would be allowed to return home.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

There are 23 units in the building.

What caused the fire is under investigation. The condition of the injured person has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia