Texas Teacher Won’t Lose Teaching License For Pot Use In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A Texas teacher who got in trouble for using marijuana in Colorado has won a court ruling.

A judge ruled the state of Texas cannot take away Maryam Roland’s teaching license.

Roland admitted she had an edible while visiting Colorado back in 2015. A hair test from her employer later found she consumed marijuana sometime over a six-month period.

A judge ruled there was no evidence to suggest she ever did the drug in Texas and said she should not be sanctioned for her actions in Colorado.