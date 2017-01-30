Texas Teacher Won’t Lose Teaching License For Pot Use In Colorado

January 30, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Marijuana Legalization, Maryam Roland, Texas

DENVER (CBS4) – A Texas teacher who got in trouble for using marijuana in Colorado has won a court ruling.

A judge ruled the state of Texas cannot take away Maryam Roland’s teaching license.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Roland admitted she had an edible while visiting Colorado back in 2015. A hair test from her employer later found she consumed marijuana sometime over a six-month period.

Marijuana edibles (credit: CBS)

Marijuana edibles (credit: CBS)

A judge ruled there was no evidence to suggest she ever did the drug in Texas and said she should not be sanctioned for her actions in Colorado.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia