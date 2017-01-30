Search For Man Who Stole Liquor

January 30, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Colfax Avenue, Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Madison Street

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes a man caught in the act during a robbery at a liquor store.

Investigators say the man walked into the liquor store on Colfax Avenue near Madison Street about 3 a.m. Jan. 24.

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

The thief got away with some bottles of liquor and tried to steal some cash.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

