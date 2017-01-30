Protests At DIA Continue Over Trump’s Executive Order On Immigration

January 30, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: ACLU, Christina Fiflis, Denver International Airport, DIA, Donald Trump, Immigration, Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, Pro Bono DIA Legal Project

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration continued at Denver International Airport for the second day on Sunday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Protestors gathered outside DIA to voice their concerns over Trump’s temporary ban of immigrants traveling from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Across the airport, immigration attorneys like Christina Fiflis prepared for possible detainees.

“I’m scared for the law. I’m scared for the legal system. I’m scared for our country,” said Fiflis.

Christina Fiflis (credit: CBS)

Christina Fiflis (credit: CBS)

The Pro Bono DIA Legal Project issued a call to action for attorneys from across the state.

“We are trying to organize a sustainable structure for both monitoring and observing, and a provision of legal representation. I fully expect that this will turn into federal court regulation,” Fiflis said. “When an executive order issued from the office of the president is unlawful, all of a sudden these very fundamental, basic civil and human rights can be disregarded. That’s frightening.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The ACLU of Colorado agrees.

“This is both discriminatory, it’s unconstitutional and ultimately un-American as well,” said ACLU of Colorado Executive Director Nathan Woodliff-Stanley. “It targets people of some religions over other religions, and it violates the First Amendment.”

CBS4's Andrea Flores interviews Nathan Woodliff-Stanley. (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Andrea Flores interviews Nathan Woodliff-Stanley. (credit: CBS)

The ACLU says they’re committed to protect the right of all people.

“There are issues around being denied liberty without due process, which is a Fifth Amendment issue, and there’s also a 14th Amendment issue of equal protection,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

While there were no reports of detainees at DIA over the weekend, both groups admit the fight is far from over.

“We’re not going to stop now, and we know we’re needed more than ever,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia