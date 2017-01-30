Protests At DIA Continue Over Trump’s Executive Order On Immigration

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Protests against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration continued at Denver International Airport for the second day on Sunday.

Protestors gathered outside DIA to voice their concerns over Trump’s temporary ban of immigrants traveling from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Across the airport, immigration attorneys like Christina Fiflis prepared for possible detainees.

“I’m scared for the law. I’m scared for the legal system. I’m scared for our country,” said Fiflis.

The Pro Bono DIA Legal Project issued a call to action for attorneys from across the state.

“We are trying to organize a sustainable structure for both monitoring and observing, and a provision of legal representation. I fully expect that this will turn into federal court regulation,” Fiflis said. “When an executive order issued from the office of the president is unlawful, all of a sudden these very fundamental, basic civil and human rights can be disregarded. That’s frightening.”

The ACLU of Colorado agrees.

“This is both discriminatory, it’s unconstitutional and ultimately un-American as well,” said ACLU of Colorado Executive Director Nathan Woodliff-Stanley. “It targets people of some religions over other religions, and it violates the First Amendment.”

The ACLU says they’re committed to protect the right of all people.

“There are issues around being denied liberty without due process, which is a Fifth Amendment issue, and there’s also a 14th Amendment issue of equal protection,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

While there were no reports of detainees at DIA over the weekend, both groups admit the fight is far from over.

“We’re not going to stop now, and we know we’re needed more than ever,” Woodliff-Stanley said.

