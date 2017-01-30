Poll: Trump Reaches Majority Disapproval In 8 Days

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance.

That’s according to a new poll conducted by Gallup.

According to the poll, eight days into his administration, 51 percent of Americans do not approve of President Trump’s work after his first week in the White House.

The poll surveyed 1,500 adults by phone, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Days until achieving MAJORITY disapproval from @Gallup Reagan: 727

Bush I: 1336

Clinton: 573

Bush II: 1205

Obama: 936 Trump: 8. days. pic.twitter.com/kv2fy0Qsbp — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) January 29, 2017

By comparison, it took the five previous presidents at least a year and a half to reach that mark, with Bill Clinton (573) reaching the mark fastest.

Gallup has posted presidential approval ratings dating back to Harry S. Truman, who, when he left office, had a 32 percent approval rating, the same as George W. Bush, which is only higher than President Richard Nixon’s 24 percent.