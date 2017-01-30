Mountain Lion Warning Issued After Attacks

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – In the past week, three dogs have been attacked in two different incidents.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking “residents to be more vigilant” as a result.

In a Facebook post, they say the incidents happened on Jan. 23 and 24 in the Evergreen area.

One dog was killed, one injured, and a second put on a 45-day observation with a rabies booster.

“Though mountain lions are a common sight in many parts of JeffCo, we share this information to advise newcomers and remind folks not to leave their dogs and children unattended, especially at certain times of the day,” they say in their post.

Each attack happened in the evening, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

As listed in the post, here are some more important safety tips:

1. Make lots of noise when coming and going during dusk and dawn (when mountain lions are most active).

2. Install outside lighting where you walk so you can see a mountain lion if one is present.

3. Closely supervise children whenever they are outdoors.

4. Remove vegetation to eliminate hiding places for lions, which makes it difficult for them to approach unseen.

5. Keep your pets under control as roaming pets are easy prey and can attract lions. Bring pets in at night or if they are outside keep them in a pen or a kennel with a secure top. Do not feed pets outside to avoid attracting raccoons or other animals that are eaten by lions.

6. Store all garbage securely.

7. Place livestock in enclosed shed or barns at night. Close all doors to all outbuildings since inquisitive lions may go inside for a look.

8. Encourage neighbors to follow these simple precautions.