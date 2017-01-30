Mass Attack Caught On Camera

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS4) – Video catches a man punching a Newark bishop in the face during Mass.

Roughly 100 people were inside the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. They were gathered to celebrate baseball player Roberto Clemente, a neighborhood hero, according to CBS New York.

Bishop Manuel Cruz was leading prayers when a man in white wanders toward the altar, and punches the bishop in the face.

Parishoners helped the bishop to his feet while police tackled the attacker.

The archdiocese says Bishop Cruz got stitches, spoke at Sunday Mass, and is recovering.