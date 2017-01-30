Mass Attack Caught On Camera

January 30, 2017 7:30 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS4) – Video catches a man punching a Newark bishop in the face during Mass.

Roughly 100 people were inside the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. They were gathered to celebrate baseball player Roberto Clemente, a neighborhood hero, according to CBS New York.

Bishop Manuel Cruz was leading prayers when a man in white wanders toward the altar, and punches the bishop in the face.

Parishoners helped the bishop to his feet while police tackled the attacker.

The archdiocese says Bishop Cruz got stitches, spoke at Sunday Mass, and is recovering.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia