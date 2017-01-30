Latest Forecast: Westerly Winds Keep The Metro Area Dry And Mild

January 30, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Winds gusting as high as 50 mph in and near the foothills on Monday will keep temperatures mild around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Highs will soar almost 20 degrees above normal.

It will likely be even milder on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s in the Denver area.

The mountains don’t get the benefit of the downslope but temperatures will generally stay above normal in the high country with highs in the 30s and even lower 40s for most mountain towns including Frisco, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, and Vail.

A cold front in Nebraska on Monday will move west into Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday. The front will drop temperatures 20 to 25 degrees on Wednesday. It may also produce freezing drizzle in the metro area as well as on the Eastern Plains Wednesday night into Thursday. The chance for precipitation is less than 30%.

Meanwhile, a small chance for light snow will also develop in the mountains Thursday into Thursday night. We expect a better chance for snow in the mountains Saturday.

5day Latest Forecast: Westerly Winds Keep The Metro Area Dry And Mild

snowpack Latest Forecast: Westerly Winds Keep The Metro Area Dry And Mild

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

