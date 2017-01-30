COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

I-70, I-25 Projects Submitted To President Trump’s Priority List

January 30, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Amy Ford, Colorado Department of Transportation, Donald Trump, I-25, I-70 Mountain Corridor, Interstate 25, Interstate 70

By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– As President Donald Trump settles into the White House, CBS4 has confirmed his staff is considering the Interstate 70 mountain corridor as a possible future infrastructure project they want to see completed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation officials confirmed Monday that they did submit two proposals to the new administration. Those include a planned westbound expansion of a new peak time express toll lane on I-70 and new projects along Interstate 25.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT submitted the proposals for funding consideration under Trump’s pledge to fix aging infrastructure and transportation.

The 13-mile shoulder express lane westbound I-70, across the foothills from Idaho Springs to the Empire exit, would be a mirror image of the already completed eastbound express lane.

(credit: CBS)

That project is already in the pre-planning stages with public input meeting set to begin soon, according to CDOT spokesperson Amy Ford.

The confirmation follows the leaking of a list from the Trump administration’s “Priority List: Emergency & National Security Projects” originally obtained by McClatchyDC.com.

(credit: CBS)

“The I-70 mountain corridor remains a high priority for CDOT and also for the entire country because it is vital transportation route across the country,” Ford said.

CDOT has yet to hear any official confirmation about where possible funding would come from. The projects were submitted because they both could be ready to go begin actual work “within a year or two.”

The I-70 Coalition, a group of stakeholders along the stretch of interstate, welcomed the reports that the road was on the list.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

