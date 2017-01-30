COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Gov. Hickenlooper Condemns Pres. Trump Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 3:21 PM
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is urging President Donald Trump to rescind his executive order temporarily banning refugees.

Hickenlooper said Monday the order serves as “a powerful recruiting tool” for the U.S.’ enemies because it bans nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. He also says it needlessly antagonizes U.S. allies.

Trump says the U.S. must protect itself against extremists looking to attack Americans and U.S. interests.

Hickenlooper said that the U.S. must work to screen refugees as thoroughly as possible. But in a statement, he said that refugees coming here already undergo “the world’s toughest vetting program.”

The Democratic governor also said a “vast majority” of refugees admitted to the U.S. are families, especially women and children.

