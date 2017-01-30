Colorado’s Historic Sites The Focus Of Saving Places Conference

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is a state bursting with history but much of it is fading and eroding away. That’s where Colorado Preservation Inc. comes into the picture.

The organization is working to save historical sites around Colorado by declaring the state’s most endangered places each year. This is the 20th year that Colorado Preservation Inc. hopes to bring awareness to the growing problem of our disappearing past.

Colorado Preservation is a state-wide nonprofit historic preservation organization and Jennifer Orrigo Charles is the executive director who oversees their Endangered Places program. On Monday, she talked with CBS4’s Britt Moreno on CBS4 News at Noon to discuss how to get more Coloradans aware of what the organization is trying to accomplish.

“This, 2017, is a big year for Colorado Preservation. Not only do we have the 20th anniversary of our Saving Places conference, but it’s 20 years of our Endangered Places program,” said Charles. “And really this program gives us the opportunity to go throughout the state and work with communities to save beautiful, threatened buildings that would be lost otherwise.”

She talked about the importance of preserving Colorado’s past and how it goes way past the physical structures.

“There is a little bit of history in everything and when you think about historic preservation it’s not just about buildings but it’s about people. And really these buildings tell so much of Colorado’s story and we see it as an opportunity for the future.”

One of the places the organization is focusing on is a resort that dates back more than 100 years.

“There is Interlocken Resort which we’ve been working with since the early 2000s. In the 1870s it was a resort community. So right outside of Leadville, you have to take about a two-mile hike along the Colorado Trail to get there, and there are some buildings that are open to the public but some are just waiting for the next step. They are boarded up and we’re hoping to have something happen there soon.”

Colorado Preservation will hold its historic preservation conference called “Saving Places” Feb. 1-4 in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. CBS4 is a proud sponsor and Tom Mustin will emcee the event for the seventh straight year.

“This conference is for everybody. If you’re a homeowner who has a historic property. If you just want to learn more about Colorado’s history, if you want to stay and see some great places throughout the state—come, you’ll learn a little something,” said Charles. “Anybody who hasn’t been before, we’ve got a fantastic first-time rate of half price.”

The purpose of the conference is to promote the education and networking of individuals interested in historic preservation. Visit Colorado Preservation’s website for more information.