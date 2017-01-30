COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado State University: 3 Students Affected By Travel Ban

January 30, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Donald Trump, Tony Frank, Travel Ban

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State University says it has at least three students who’ve been affected by President Trump’s order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

CSU president Tony Frank said in a Facebook post late Sunday that the university is working with the students and will help any other affected students they become aware of. He said the three students have been “caught up in returning from their home countries” and are being connected with legal services as needed but didn’t include any other details about their situations.

The University of Colorado says it’s not aware of any students, faculty or staff who were abroad when the order was issued Friday. It’s joining other universities in advising people who could be impacted to postpone any travel outside the United States for now.

