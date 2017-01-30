Colorado State University: 3 Students Affected By Travel Ban

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State University says it has at least three students who’ve been affected by President Trump’s order halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

CSU president Tony Frank said in a Facebook post late Sunday that the university is working with the students and will help any other affected students they become aware of. He said the three students have been “caught up in returning from their home countries” and are being connected with legal services as needed but didn’t include any other details about their situations.

The University of Colorado says it’s not aware of any students, faculty or staff who were abroad when the order was issued Friday. It’s joining other universities in advising people who could be impacted to postpone any travel outside the United States for now.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)