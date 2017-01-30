COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

CIA Director To Be On National Security Council

January 30, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the director of the CIA will be added to the White House National Security Council.

Spicer says President Donald Trump has decided to amend his recent memo restructuring the council to add CIA Director Mike Pompeo to the top circle of national security advisers. The restructuring also added White House senior adviser Steve Bannon to the council’s principals committee, which includes the secretaries of state and defense.

Trump’s move also directed the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to attend only when “issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise are to be discussed.”

But Spicer says those individuals will be welcome to attend the meetings. He disputed that the reorganization was a significant change from past administrations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

