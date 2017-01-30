Cary Elwes Coming To Denver For Princess Bride Event

DENVER (CBS4) – The Dread Pirate Roberts is sailing into Denver.

Cary Elwes will attend a screening of the “Princess Bride” at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes will also feature a Q&A session, with behind-the-scenes stories.

Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50. A handful of $100 ticket will also be available, which will include a meet-and-greet with Elwes.

Venue presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., with tickets for the general public available the following day.

LINK: Tickets On Sale Friday, Feb. 3 At 10 A.M.