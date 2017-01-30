Bystander Rescues Dog From Icy Pond

January 30, 2017 10:36 AM
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bystander rescued a dog from an icy pond on Sunday but firefighters say that’s not a good idea.

The dog fell through thin ice at the Chatfield off leash dog park on Sunday afternoon.

YouReporter Patrick Crennen sent CBS4 the video of the rescue. He says a bystander went out on the thin ice and pulled the dog from the icy water.

(credit: Patrick Crennen)

Firefighters say that is not a good idea. Firefighters say dogs can survive longer in icy water than humans and that it’s best to call 911 for help if your dog falls into the water.

Ice on ponds will continue to become unstable in the Denver metro area with this week’s forecasted warm weather.

