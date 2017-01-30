COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

British Citizens Trying To Block President Trump’s Visit To U.K.

January 30, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

CBS Local – The UK Parliament is currently debating whether President Trump should be banned from visiting the UK after he enacted his refugee and travel ban this past Friday.

This debate came about after more than 1.3 million people signed a petition hoping to keep him away from the Queen. It only needed 100,000 to be open for debate in parliament.

The petition states that President Trump shouldn’t be allowed near the Queen due to ’embarrassment’.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,” the petition reads.

But the petition may be all for naught as the BBC are reporting that Trump’s meeting will go through as planned with the hope not to ‘undo everything’.

Head of British Labour party Jeremy Corbyn has endorsed the petition.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia