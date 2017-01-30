COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

6 Killed In Mosque Attack In Canada

January 30, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY, Canada (CBS4/AP) – The shooting at a mosque that killed six people was a terrorist attack.

The attack happened late Sunday during evening prayers, injuring an additional eight people.

Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city (credit: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

According to CBS News, two people were initially arrested but one has since been cleared.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement that read, in part, “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

“While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque.

L-R: Philippe Couillard Quebec prime minister, Khaled El Kacemi, vice president of the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec and Regis Labeaume Quebec city mayor hold a press conference (credit: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

“No person should have to pay with their life, for their race, their color, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs,” Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume said, appearing shaken.

Following the attacks, the New York City Police Department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship in the city.

Flowers at a makeshift memorial near the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, Canada (credit: ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

The NYPD issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been “assigned to extended tour coverage” at certain mosques.

The department says it’s monitoring the situation in Quebec City.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City is praying for the people of Canada and that “we must stand together.” He’s urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

Neither the names of the deceased nor the suspect have been released.

