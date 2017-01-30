49ers Hand GM Reins To Former Bronco John Lynch

SAN JOSE, Calif. (The Sports Xchange) – John Lynch, a former star safety with no management experience, is the San Francisco 49ers’ new general manager, the team announced Sunday night.

Lynch, a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame and a Fox Sports analyst, received a six-year contract after impressing the club with his leadership and communication abilities, 49ers chief executive officer Jed York told the San Jose Mercury News.

Lynch wasn’t publicly known to be a candidate until the news broke that he landed the job. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lynch phoned the team’s incoming head coach, Kyle Shanahan, a week ago to offer his services.

Lynch, a Stanford product, reportedly met with 49ers officials in the Bay Area on Thursday and Friday, then accepted the job Sunday.

After a 2-14 season that included a franchise-worst, 13-game losing streak, the 49ers fired general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly. The team subsequently settled on Shanahan, Atlanta’s offensive coordinator, as its next head coach, though the deal won’t become official until after Shanahan guides the Falcons’ offense in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

Shanahan is also expected to get a six-year contract, according to Schefter.

Shanahan reportedly sat in with York and chief strategy officer Paraag Marathe this weekend in Atlanta for interviews with two other candidates for the GM vacancy: Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton.

Lynch, 45, was a nine-time Pro Bowl player in a 15-year career. He was the Buccaneers’ third-round draft choice in 1993, and he spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay. Lynch was a key member of a strong defense that led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2002 season.

He signed as a free agent with the Broncos in 2004, and he finished his career with Denver in 2007.

Lynch is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with voting scheduled for next weekend at the Super Bowl.