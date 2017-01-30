2 Bodies Found Inside Home

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office made a gruesome discovery Monday morning when they found the bodies of two females inside a home.

The bodies of an adult female and a juvenile female were discovered just before 7:30 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to a home on Crestmore Way in Highlands Ranch.

The adult female has been identified as Cristi Benavides, 39, who was temporarily living in the home.

The juvenile has not been identified.

Deputies said that there was no threat to the community at this time.

Copter4 flew over the home where it seemed quiet in the neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been released, including the relationship, if any, between the deceased, or how they died.