COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Todd Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

2 Bodies Found Inside Home

January 30, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Crestmore Way, Cristi Benavides, Douglas County, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office made a gruesome discovery Monday morning when they found the bodies of two females inside a home.

The bodies of an adult female and a juvenile female were discovered just before 7:30 a.m. Monday when deputies responded to a home on Crestmore Way in Highlands Ranch.

The adult female has been identified as Cristi Benavides, 39, who was temporarily living in the home.

The juvenile has not been identified.

Deputies said that there was no threat to the community at this time.

Copter4 flew over the home where it seemed quiet in the neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been released, including the relationship, if any, between the deceased, or how they died.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia