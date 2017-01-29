Lawyer Confirms Broncos CB Talib Shot Himself In June

The league is continuing to review Talib’s shooting incident.

Talib never explained publicly how he ended up with a gunshot wound on June 5. He was never charged by Dallas police.

Multiple reports at the time said the 30-year-old Talib was injured at a strip club in Dallas, where he has an offseason home.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could find Talib in violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy. If he does, Talib likely would face a suspension.

Talib is one of six Broncos playing in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday. He made 43 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games this season.