Lawyer Confirms Broncos CB Talib Shot Himself In June

January 29, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos, Roger Goodell
DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – The lawyer for Aqib Talib reportedly confirmed the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback accidentally shot himself in the leg last summer.

The league is continuing to review Talib’s shooting incident.

Talib never explained publicly how he ended up with a gunshot wound on June 5. He was never charged by Dallas police.

Multiple reports at the time said the 30-year-old Talib was injured at a strip club in Dallas, where he has an offseason home.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could find Talib in violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy. If he does, Talib likely would face a suspension.

Talib is one of six Broncos playing in the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday. He made 43 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games this season.

