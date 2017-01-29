Latest Forecast: Windy At Times With Eastern Warming

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the big weather map we are watching a slow-moving ridge of high pressure over the western half of the nation. This will continue to bring gusty winds over Colorado for Sunday. Along with the wind there will be a few passing clouds early in the day mixing with the weekend sunshine.

For Denver and eastern Colorado the winds of the day will be a warming Chinook wind. In the metro area winds may gust from 20 to 25 mph from time to time. Stronger winds will be expected with mostly sunny skies in the mountains. Some of those gusts may reach 30 to 40 mph over the higher mountain passes and ridges.

The warmth will stick around the eastern plains into the majority of the week ahead along with gusty winds at times.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.