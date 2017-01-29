Colorado Lawmakers React To Trump’s Travel Ban Executive Order

DENVER (CBS4) – Lawmakers from Colorado and across the nation have taken to social media to react to President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” Trump said in a statement sent out by the White House. “This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

But others see the action differently. The following are some of the statements made by other lawmakers on social media:

(1/2) While I've supported heightened vetting procedures, I have never, nor will I ever support a blanket travel ban….. — Rep. Mike Coffman (@RepMikeCoffman) January 29, 2017

#MuslimBan is extreme & conflicts with America's values. I will continue fighting for inclusiveness. Thank you to everyone protesting! — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) January 29, 2017

From Sen. Michael Bennet:

“The president’s executive order on refugees will harm, not enhance, our national security and marks a significant departure from our nation’s proud history of welcoming people in need of protection. To halt completely or reshape our refugee program by religious or ethnic preferences betrays the values that have made our country strong.

Refugees are fleeing the same violence and extremism that threaten our nation’s security and are more thoroughly vetted than any other group of people entering the United States. In addition, targeting certain religions and groups will undermine our counterterrorism efforts by stoking anti-West sentiment among ISIS followers and other extremists.

Instead, we should focus on addressing the security gaps in the Visa waiver program. We should implement a stronger strategy for countering ISIS propaganda in order to degrade its ability to radicalize and recruit. Finally, we should pass the 2013 immigration reform bill, which included measures to secure our borders and enhance interior enforcement. Addressing these vulnerabilities and investing in smarter security solutions will help make us safer and remain true to our values.”

The GOP lawmakers who have condemned Pres. Trump's executive action, and those who have declared their support: https://t.co/PbWanLDDFn pic.twitter.com/ylnUjFTaPY — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2017