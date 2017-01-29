Colorado College Shuts Out North Dakota 3-0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Freshman goalie Alex Leclerc made a career-high 45 saves to lead Colorado College to a 3-0 win over North Dakota Saturday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The winning goal for the Tigers with just 30 seconds left in the first period was a deflection off a UND player. Luc Gerdes got credit for the goal. Sam Rothstein and Alex Berardinelli added empty-net goals in the third period.

The victory was the first for the Tigers (7-17-2, 3-11-2 NCHC) at home this season. It also snapped a 14-game winless streak against UND (14-10-3, 7-8-1-1) and ended the Fighting Hawks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Matt Hrynkiw got his first start of the season in goal for North Dakota and made 17 saves. The 12th-ranked Hawks have lost four of their last six games.

