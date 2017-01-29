Colorado College Shuts Out North Dakota 3-0

January 29, 2017 12:41 AM
Filed Under: Alex Berardinelli, Alex Leclerc, Colorado College Tigers, North Dakota Fighting Hawks, Sam Rothstein

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Freshman goalie Alex Leclerc made a career-high 45 saves to lead Colorado College to a 3-0 win over North Dakota Saturday in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

The winning goal for the Tigers with just 30 seconds left in the first period was a deflection off a UND player. Luc Gerdes got credit for the goal. Sam Rothstein and Alex Berardinelli added empty-net goals in the third period.

The victory was the first for the Tigers (7-17-2, 3-11-2 NCHC) at home this season. It also snapped a 14-game winless streak against UND (14-10-3, 7-8-1-1) and ended the Fighting Hawks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Matt Hrynkiw got his first start of the season in goal for North Dakota and made 17 saves. The 12th-ranked Hawks have lost four of their last six games.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia