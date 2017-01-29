Chinese Team Wins International Snow Sculpture Championship

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A team from China has won the International Snow Sculpture Championship at Breckenridge.
All the sculptures were on display on Sunday.
The winner is called “Mermaid” and depicts an underwater scene.
Fifteen teams competed in the 27th annual competition. Annual visitors say it’s worth the trip.
“It seems like every year there’s a lot more people who come to see them,” said Nancy Phetteplace, who was visiting from Denver. “I came up to bring my exchange student up to see the snow sculptures and I think they’re magnificent; very worth driving up here to look at them.”
The sculptures will be on display through Feb. 5, weather permitting.