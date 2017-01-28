Wildlife Officials Use Bait To Get Elk & Deer Herds Away From Highway

January 28, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Highway 50

GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have started using bait to lure wildlife away from a highway.

CBS4 first reported about the problem in the Gunnison Basin last week.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen recently and deer and elk have been forced to go closer to Highway 50 to find food.

Wildlife officers started putting food out to get them away from the road. They’re confident they won’t have to expand to an all-out winter feeding program like the one needed in the huge snow year of 2008.

