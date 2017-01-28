Denver Police Hold Another ‘Use Of Force’ Meeting With Community

January 28, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Red Shield Community Center, Use of Force

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police held their second of three community meetings Saturday morning.

The police department is taking public input on the department’s new use of force policy.

A draft was released earlier this month. The policy includes new rules for police shooting at moving vehicles and guidelines for officers to try and de-escalate situations before using force.

There is one more meeting planned. It’s next Saturday at the Red Shield Community Center in Denver.

Additional Information

Saturday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Red Shield Community Center
2915 N. High Street
Denver, CO 80205

