Denver Police Hold Another ‘Use Of Force’ Meeting With Community

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police held their second of three community meetings Saturday morning.
The police department is taking public input on the department’s new use of force policy.
A draft was released earlier this month. The policy includes new rules for police shooting at moving vehicles and guidelines for officers to try and de-escalate situations before using force.
There is one more meeting planned. It’s next Saturday at the Red Shield Community Center in Denver.
Additional Information
Saturday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Red Shield Community Center
2915 N. High Street
Denver, CO 80205