Denver Police Hold Another ‘Use Of Force’ Meeting With Community

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police held their second of three community meetings Saturday morning.

The police department is taking public input on the department’s new use of force policy.

A draft was released earlier this month. The policy includes new rules for police shooting at moving vehicles and guidelines for officers to try and de-escalate situations before using force.

More listening and learning @DenverPolice and Chief White embracing community engagement for better policy pic.twitter.com/AEgRPAKHa5 — Alan Salazar (@AlanSalazarCO) January 28, 2017

There is one more meeting planned. It’s next Saturday at the Red Shield Community Center in Denver.

Additional Information

Saturday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Red Shield Community Center

2915 N. High Street

Denver, CO 80205