Rockies Officially Sign Reliever Greg Holland

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies made their deal with Greg Holland official on Saturday, signing the right-handed reliever coming off reconstructive elbow surgery to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Holland was the closer for Kansas City through most of 2014 and 2015, when the Royals made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his right elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

RELATED: Bud Black Talks About Holland Deal

Before his injury, the 31-year-old was considered as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in ’14.Holland bolsters a Colorado bullpen that blew 28 saves last season.

His deal includes an additional $7 million in performance bonuses. Holland has an option for 2018 that could become guaranteed.

Colorado designated right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler for assignment.

– By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)