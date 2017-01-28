Rockies Officially Sign Reliever Greg Holland

January 28, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Greg Holland

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies made their deal with Greg Holland official on Saturday, signing the right-handed reliever coming off reconstructive elbow surgery to a one-year, $7 million contract.

Holland was the closer for Kansas City through most of 2014 and 2015, when the Royals made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his right elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Before his injury, the 31-year-old was considered as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in ’14.Holland bolsters a Colorado bullpen that blew 28 saves last season.
His deal includes an additional $7 million in performance bonuses. Holland has an option for 2018 that could become guaranteed.

Colorado designated right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler for assignment.

– By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

