Trio Accused In Restaurant Robberies

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Denver believe three bandits who hit a Denver restaurant earlier this month also robbed another restaurant a couple days before.

Masked robbers terrorized employees and customers at the La Frontera Steak House on Federal Boulevard.

Police have arrested two men and a woman and now the same trio is charged with a similar robbery at an Ethiopian restaurant located at 1422 North Poplar Street.

Lawrence A. Evans, 26, and Jamal R. Bullock, 30, are each charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

Tania Ordonez-Perez, 18, is charged with six counts of second-degree kidnapping, eight counts of second-degree kidnapping, six counts of aggravated robbery, and eight counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery in connection with the La Frontera robbery.

A $50,000 bond was set for each defendant.

The suspects all due back in court later this month.