Miles Paces Northern Colorado Past Southern Utah in an 89-71 Win

January 28, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: DJ Mile, Northern Colorado Bears, Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) – DJ Miles scored 28 points, Jordan Davis had 24 points and Northern Colorado beat Southern Utah 89-71 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

The last time the Bears won, and topped 80 points, was on Jan. 7 in an 83-79 win against Northern Arizona.

Northern Colorado (8-13, 4-6 Big Sky) seized control early and led by double figures for all but one possession in the second half. Miles finished shooting 6 for 9 from the floor – including 5 for 7 from 3-point range – and was 11 for 12 at the free throw line.

Davis distributed six assists and Jonah Radebaugh and Chaz Glotta each scored 11. Glotta finished with seven rebounds and Radebaugh had four steals. The Bears posted 12 steals.

Randy Onwuasor led Southern Utah (4-18, 2-7) with 16 points, Decardo Day 12 points, and John Marshall had 10, five rebounds and three steals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia