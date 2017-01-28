Latest Forecast: Windy Mountains And Breezy On The Plains

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a warming trend ramping up for the next few days. Saturday will be a slow start however, with gusty winds in the mountains and breezy conditions over the plains.

Lets start with weather across the plains. There is a high pressure ridge over California that is slowly trying to work its way west. Initially, on Saturday this system will bring in clouds mixed with sunshine. The winds will be shifting from the north to northwest helping to warm temperatures by about 5 to 8 degrees above Friday’s high temperatures. Thus, a slow warm up into the mid 40s to low 50s across the north-east. As this high moves into the central Rockies in the week ahead temperatures should shoot to above normal levels. Meaning 50s to near 60 in the Mile High City.

For the mountains, Saturday will be a windy day with gusts popping up to 30 or 40 mph from time to time. There will also, be a slight chance for a few late day flurries for some areas north of I-70. But, the same deal exists with the drier and warmer weather expected on Sunday and in the week ahead really taking over by then.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.