Immigrant Group Plans Protest At Denver’s Airport, DIA Says Permit Required

January 28, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, Donald Trump, Facebook, Immigration

DENVER (CBS4) –  A citizens group plans to demonstrate at Denver International Airport at 5 p.m. this afternoon in protest of President Trump’s latest moves toward national security.

Friday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order implementing a 90-day moratorium on travel to the U.S. from countries including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

On Saturday, Dutch airline KLM confirmed to CBS News that it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under the president’s ban on refugees.

The organizers of the Colorado event cited similar protests occurring at airports across the country.

However, DIA, in a statement tweeted mid-afternoon, said it “respects the public’s right to engage in political discourse,” but a permit is required for any type of demonstration. Without one, an protest or demonstration is prohibited.

“We also have rules that protect the safety and operations of our facility,” DIA officials said in the statement.

“We are mobilizing today because it is unlawful for the United States and President Donald Trump to illegally detain American citizens. Today, we come in peace to protect the first amendment rights of our Muslim, refugee and immigrant brothers and sisters,” demonstration organizers said in a Facebook post.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia