Immigrant Group Plans Protest At Denver’s Airport, DIA Says Permit Required

DENVER (CBS4) – A citizens group plans to demonstrate at Denver International Airport at 5 p.m. this afternoon in protest of President Trump’s latest moves toward national security.

Friday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order implementing a 90-day moratorium on travel to the U.S. from countries including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

On Saturday, Dutch airline KLM confirmed to CBS News that it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under the president’s ban on refugees.

The organizers of the Colorado event cited similar protests occurring at airports across the country.

However, DIA, in a statement tweeted mid-afternoon, said it “respects the public’s right to engage in political discourse,” but a permit is required for any type of demonstration. Without one, an protest or demonstration is prohibited.

“We also have rules that protect the safety and operations of our facility,” DIA officials said in the statement.

“We are mobilizing today because it is unlawful for the United States and President Donald Trump to illegally detain American citizens. Today, we come in peace to protect the first amendment rights of our Muslim, refugee and immigrant brothers and sisters,” demonstration organizers said in a Facebook post.