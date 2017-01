DELTA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some students from Delta High School are celebrating their big win at a recent competition.

The students designed a soundproof wall to absorb excess noise in their cafeteria which doubles as the gym.

The project earned their school a $25,000 grant for new technology and now they’re moving on to the finals with 10 other schools from around the nation.

At stake is a share of $2 million.