12 DUIs Gets Man 6 Years Behind Bars

January 28, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: 63rd Avenue, Colorado District Attorney Council, Dave Young, Drunk Driving, Eliazar Morales, Federal Boulevard, Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man convicted of his 12th DUI will spend six years behind bars.

Eliazar Morales was sentenced using new tougher guidelines passed by state lawmakers last year.

It was late October when Morales drove the stretch of Federal Boulevard and nearly caused a disaster.

Eliazar Morales (credit: Adams County District Attorney's Office)

Eliazar Morales (credit: Adams County District Attorney’s Office)

Officers saw Morales make an erratic U-turn at 63rd Avenue as other vehicles slammed on their brakes to avoid being hit. He was pulled over and arrested. His blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.

Morales had been there before. He had been arrested eight other times for DUIs in Colorado and even more out-of-state and never served an extended prison sentence.

But this time, using a new state law, Morales got the maximum sentence — six years in prison and another three on parole. A year ago Morales may have ended up back on the streets.

In a statement, Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said Morales is “a classic example of why we need the felony DUI charge in Colorado … this defendant has demonstrated over and over that he will not stop driving while intoxicated.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado District Attorney Council says the state still needs tougher laws against repeat DUI offenders.

A Republican bill to strengthen those laws is expected to be introduced this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia