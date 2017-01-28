Clavell Scores With 3.8 Left, Colorado State Edges SDSU

January 28, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State Rams, Gian Clavell, San Diego State Aztecs, Trey Kell

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Gian Clavell scored a career-high 37 points and made a driving layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Colorado State past San Diego State, 78-77, on Saturday.

Trey Kell sank two free throws with 11 seconds left to give the Aztecs the lead before Clavell drove through traffic for the game-winner. Jeremy Hemsley immediately took the inbounds pass and his 3-point attempt from the top of the arc hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Malik Pope scored 19 points and Hemsley added 17 to pace San Diego State, which missed its final four field goals over the last 3:11.

Colorado State (14-8, 6-3 Mountain West) erased a 13-point second-half deficit in winning its third straight game. Emmanuel Omogbo added a career-best 24 points for the Rams.

The Aztecs (11-9, 3-5) saw their 13-game home winning streak against Colorado State snapped. It was the fifth time this season the Aztecs had squandered a double-digit lead.

– By JAY PARIS, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

