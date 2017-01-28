Fundraiser Held For Principal Injured In Snowboarding Crash

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of people gathered on Saturday to help out a popular Littleton elementary school principal who’s in the fight of her life.

Allyson Mallory is the principal at Ralph Moody Elementary School. Last month the 37-year-old was paralyzed in a snowboarding accident at Keystone. On Saturday the Allyson Strong Charity Ride fundraiser took place at the Cycle Bar In Cycle Bar .

Thirty-six participants paid for a 50-minute spin class. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help pay for Mallory’s home renovation and a stand-up wheelchair.

Gretchen Tebockhorst and Kyla Bullock put on the fundraiser. Bullock says Mallory’s recovery has been amazing.

“Whether she’s walking or in a wheelchair, at the end of this she’s going to be the best person no matter what it is she’s doing. Just as an update, she’s doing great and she loves everyone’s support, so we thank you,” Bullock said.

Saturday’s fundraiser raised about $900.

Mallory’s family says she’ll be leaving the hospital and heading back home on Feb. 23.

Additional Resources

Friends and family have set up a YouCaring page to help raise money to renovate Mallory’s home for independent living.