Woman Gives Warning After Forged Signature On Divorce Document

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman’s warning when it comes to finding good legal representation after, she says, her divorce papers were forged and she almost paid the price.

Xochitlt Ramirez was facing years in prison if convicted of forging her divorce documents. She was accused of signing her ex-husband’s name.

“I was worried because I’m my family’s main support system,” says Ramirez.

Friday morning, the Denver District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case against Ramirez because they say there was not enough evidence to convict.

Ramirez’ current attorney says his client thought she had hired the right person. Ramirez says she later found out the woman is not licensed to practice law at all.

“She presented herself as a paralegal and in the Latino community, to work with a paralegal, is something big,” says Ramirez.

As the divorce became contentious, Ramirez says, the authenticity of her husband’s signatures were called into questioned. Ramirez and her current attorney still contend that the “phony” paralegal forged the documents.

Because this woman has not been charged with a crime, CBS4 has not identified her. CBS4 has learned, though, that the Attorney Regulation Council is looking at the woman regarding another case of misrepresentation.

Ahson Wali has represented Ramirez in her criminal case. He says his office found out from sources that the alleged paralegal had other victims.

“We saw a pattern emerge with at least a couple other people that the same thing had happened to them,” says Wali.

Wali also says, unfortunately, this legal-based scam happens a lot, especially in immigrant communities. They are usually tight knit, not comfortable with outsiders. That makes them a target for scammers.

Ramirez says her legal fight has cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Her advice, “Not to trust anyone, not to trust them by word,” she says. “You have to see certificates, that they have a legal office and make sure everything is legit.”

To check on the credentials of an attorney, visit the Attorney Regulation Counsel website. You can search to see if a person has an active license and if there are any disciplinary actions against them.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.