Woman Dead In Crime Spree That Spanned 2 Counties

(CBS4) – A woman is dead after the driver of a stolen car drove that car into a creek with her inside.

Police say at the scene of the overnight crash the driver was hurt but able to get out of the car and the creek and he then stole another car from a Good Samaritan that stopped to help out.

Denver police caught up with the driver sometime later and after performing a pit maneuver the man then crashed into and damaged a house.

The crash into the creek took place on York Street near East 70th Avenue in Adams County.

The crash into the home took place approximately three hours later near the intersection of Steele Street and East 6th Avenue. The car knocked out a brick fixture on the outside of the home when it crashed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and his injuries were described as serious. Police were set to arrest him after he received medical treatment. His name has not been released.

The man’s and the woman’s names have not been released.