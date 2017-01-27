Woman Dead In Crime Spree That Spanned 2 Counties

January 27, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Denver Police, Fatal Crash, Police Chase

(CBS4) – A woman is dead after the driver of a stolen car drove that car into a creek with her inside.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS) (credit: CBS)

Police say at the scene of the overnight crash the driver was hurt but able to get out of the car and the creek and he then stole another car from a Good Samaritan that stopped to help out.

Denver police caught up with the driver sometime later and after performing a pit maneuver the man then crashed into and damaged a house.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS) (credit: CBS)

The crash into the creek took place on York Street near East 70th Avenue in Adams County.

The crash into the home took place approximately three hours later near the intersection of Steele Street and East 6th Avenue. The car knocked out a brick fixture on the outside of the home when it crashed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and his injuries were described as serious. Police were set to arrest him after he received medical treatment. His name has not been released.

The man’s and the woman’s names have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia