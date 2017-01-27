Watch: Firefighter Proposes At Fire Station

January 27, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Fire Station Proposal, South Metro Fire and Rescue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have a different sort of bond with their colleagues than others.

They “often spend birthdays and holidays together at the fire station,” South Metro Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page.

So when Engineer Chris Jenkins wanted to propose to his girlfriend Stacey, he did it with his son and work family close by:

Friday afternoon, in between Engine 31, Medic 31, and Tower 35, “Chris welcomed his new fiance into the SMFR family.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia