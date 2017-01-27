Watch: Firefighter Proposes At Fire Station

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters have a different sort of bond with their colleagues than others.

They “often spend birthdays and holidays together at the fire station,” South Metro Fire Rescue posted on their Facebook page.

So when Engineer Chris Jenkins wanted to propose to his girlfriend Stacey, he did it with his son and work family close by:

Friday afternoon, in between Engine 31, Medic 31, and Tower 35, “Chris welcomed his new fiance into the SMFR family.”

Congratulations to the happy family!