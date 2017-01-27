Was Donald Trump’s @POTUS Twitter Account Registered With A Gmail Address?

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The answer would appear to be yes.

But it also appears to have been changed days after a hacker revealed the president’s official @POTUS Twitter account was registered with a personal email address instead of an official government account.

“Of course I had to look at his Twitter account to see if his partial email was exposed,” the hacker told CBS News. “The first time I looked most of the presidential accounts were using Gmail and had partial phone numbers exposed.”

Others took notice, too.

🚨HEADS UP🚨 The password for the @POTUS account is linked to an unsecured gmail address. Day 7 h/t @azalben pic.twitter.com/iqR7nbxJHF — 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2017

Another safe guard, which would have blocked the partial numbers and addresses from view, also appears not to have been taken.

“If they would have two-factor enabled on their Twitter accounts, the partial numbers would have been hidden,” @WauchulaGhost said. “So the question is, were their Gmail accounts secure?”

They may not have been, but it looks like they are now, as CBS News points out that at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday the addresses appeared to be different and the partials were no longer visible.