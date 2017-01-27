Walmart Apologizes For Condoms In Valentine’s Display

January 27, 2017 8:20 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Walmart is apologizing for what some are calling an inappropriate Valentine’s Day display.

Condoms were put in the holiday aisle next to the Valentine’s Day stuffed animals.

The Walmart store is located off Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

Walmart customer Susan Alexander saw the display on Thursday and called the manager. She was told it was “cross merchandising.”

“I have a 7, 8, 12 and 15-year-old. I don’t want any of them to be seeing that in the Valentine section. Keep it over in the pharmacy,” said Alexander.

The display was removed after the picture was sent to Walmart’s corporate office.

In a statement, Walmart responded, “We appreciate the customer who brought this to our attention.”

