Trump Signs 2 Orders Establishing ‘Vetting Measures,’ To Rebuild Military

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Friday.

The signings took place at the Pentagon after Gen. James Mattis was sworn in as the Secretary of Defense.

NEW: Pres. Trump to sign two executive actions, he says, one to begin "great rebuilding" of US' armed services cbsnew.scom/live pic.twitter.com/IuPJ0rnjDx — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2017

The first order is to begin a “great rebuilding” of the Armed Services of the United States, with new planes, ships, and resources for the men and women in uniform.

His second signing will allow the vetting of immigrants to keep “radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America … We don’t want them here.”