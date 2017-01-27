Truck Strikes Bus, Sends Passengers Flying

January 27, 2017 8:07 PM

SYRACUSE, New York (CBS) — A pickup truck driven by an 82-year-old man violently struck a city bus broadside last week.

Despite the force of the wreck, police reported injuries were not serious.

Video obtained by CBS shows the interior of the bus at the time of impact. A male passenger can be seen turning his head in the direction of the truck moments before the collision. The crash sent him flying across the rider compartment and into the other side of the bus.

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Neil Brownell, the driver of the pickup, was driving off Interstate 81 north at Park Street around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 when the accident happened. Brownell  swerved into the left lane to avoid traffic near the end of the ramp, police said. The truck went off the road and crashed into a Centro bus that was stopped on Park Street at the Farmers Market Place traffic light.

The truck lodged itself in the side of the bus several feet above the ground.

 

Police said several passengers were treated for minor injuries. The bus driver, Daphne Ross-Powell, 54, of Syracuse, was treated at Crouse Hospital for chest pain.

The pickup driver, Brownell, 82, of West Monroe, was not injured, police said. His wife, Jerrie Brownell, 75, of West Monroe, a passenger in his truck, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center for chest pain.

No tickets were immediately issued after the crash.

