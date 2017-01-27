Todd Helton Accepts Volunteer Role On Tennessee’s Staff

January 27, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Todd Helton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton is taking a volunteer role on Tennessee’s baseball staff as director of player development.

Helton played baseball and football at Tennessee before the Rockies selected him in the first round of the 1995 draft. A school release Friday said Helton’s roles will include maintaining alumni relations, assisting with on-campus recruiting, collaborating with the coaching staff and “helping Tennessee’s current players make informed decisions about pursuing professional baseball careers.”

Helton played 17 years in the majors — all with Colorado — before retiring in 2013. The Rockies retired his No. 17 jersey in 2014, making Helton the first player in franchise history to receive that honor.

He remains the Rockies’ career leader in numerous categories, including games played, hits, runs, homers, walks, total bases and RBIs.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

