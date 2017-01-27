‘There Goes My Car’: Good Samaritan Tries To Help Crash Victims

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who stopped to help two crash victims who went off the road and into a creek ended up being a victim of one of the people who he tried to help.

“I see this man who is all beat up, he’s all cut up and bloody and stuff and he tells me there might be people dead in the car,” said Good Samaritan Reno Abram.

Abram was driving through the area of York near 70th Avenue in Adams County when he came across an accident.

Police told CBS4 that a man and a woman riding in a stolen Jeep went off the road and into Clear Creek.

The woman in the car was trapped and could not escape. Her male companion was able to get out of the car. That’s when Abram stopped to help and told the man he could get warm in his car while he checked on the woman trapped in the creek.

“The next thing I know there goes my car driving up the street,” said Abram.

The man stole Abram’s car, a maroon Cadillac, and drove away. Police spotted that vehicle near Interstate 70 and Stapleton Drive and the driver tried to get away from officers which started a pursuit, much of it along Colorado Boulevard.

That Cadillac crashed into a home at 6th and Steele after police performed a PIT maneuver. The century-old home suffered a lot of damage but fortunately the people who live there were not home at the time of the crash.

“From the picture it looks like somehow they hit the car and it came backwards into here and it knocked all this brick down so I guess maybe I’ll go to Home Depot and take a masonry class to fix the awning,” said homeowner Jeff Cheley.

The suspect was seriously injured in that crash.

Unfortunately the woman trapped inside the Jeep that crashed into the creek did not survive.

The victim and suspect have not been identified. What led to the initial crash into the creek has not been released.

Abram says being left without a vehicle will be a struggle for his family but it won’t keep him from doing the right thing, “It’s just natural instinct. If there’s something I can do to help someone… why not?”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Abram’s family with the loss of the vehicle.