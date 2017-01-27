Suspected Robber In Coma After Army Veteran Puts Him In Chokehold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspected burglar is in a coma after getting choked by an Army veteran.

The incident happened in Colorado Springs on Sunday night when Craig Uehling came home and saw a man in his driveway.

Uehling, 30, said the man then tried to go into his neighbor’s backyard.

Uehling called 911, but said the suspect took a swing at him and what happened next was self-defense.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to the operator, he just started swinging,” Uehling said. “As soon as he swung, it was fight or flight then. And I don’t fly.”

Uehling put the man in a chokehold until officers arrived.

The 25-year-old is now in grave condition and his family says they want Uehling to face charges.