RTD Faces Federal Deadline To Fix A Line Issues

January 27, 2017 8:09 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD faces a federal deadline to fix issues with the A Line “train to the plane.”

There were more issues with the commuter rail on Friday, on both the A and B Lines.

A train became stuck for 19 minutes on the B Line Friday and RTD did not immediately know why. This happened after trains on the A Line finally made it all the way between Union Station and Denver International Airport after delays of 20-30 minutes.

“Unfortunately I’m going to be late for work otherwise I would say I’m happy with the RTD and their trains,” said one commuter.

There have been continuing problems on the A Line to DIA — primarily the gates are still opening too early and closing too late.

The problem is mainly with the software controlling the gates and some of the gates are old and can’t handle the repeated use.

Denver Transit Partners, which is building the lines, has had more than $2 million deducted from its pay for performance.

RTD’s permission from the Federal Railroad Administration to operate the A Line expires on Feb. 4. RTD’s general manager met with federal officials in Washington, D.C. this week.

