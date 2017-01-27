Roundup River Ranch Celebrates Milestone

January 27, 2017 9:24 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado camp for sick children is celebrating a major milestone.

Roundup River Ranch unveiled a mural at Children’s Hospital Colorado on Thursday to mark the camp’s tenth year of operations.

The mural was created by children who have attended the camp and placed inside the hospital, which is a close partner.

One camper, Kyle Hill, spoke about his experience at the camp during the unveiling.

“I’m a camper at Roundup River Ranch and a proud ambassador for this lovely camp for kids with serious illnesses to come and be like any other kid, which is very touching to me because I also have a disability that is hard for me to cope (with), but when I’m at camp I feel welcomed and I feel loved about it,” Hill said.

The mural is meant to show off the impact the camp has had on children over the past decade.

The camp is located about 50 miles west of Vail and offers full medical, physical and emotional support for its attendees. It’s free for the kids who attend and is funded through donations.

For more on the camp visit roundupriverranch.org.

