Police Investigate Series Of Car Thefts From One Neighborhood

By Dillon Thomas

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A series of car thefts in Golden has caused police across the Denver metro area to participate in an investigation.

Golden Police told CBS4 four cars have been stolen from northern Golden in January alone. All four were recovered. Two were found in Boulder, one was found in Brighton, and the final car was found out of state.

More than two weeks after his car was stolen while delivering pizza, Tyler Warren said his 1998 Honda Civic was finally found.

“When I first got the call my car was found, I was excited and relieved,” Warren said.

However, when Warren went to recover his car, he noticed all of his possessions inside were stolen, including his stereo and subwoofer.

“[The suspect] took everything from my car,” Warren said. “It felt violating, like it wasn’t even my car anymore.”

Warren’s neighbor, Nicole Elissami, told CBS4 her car was one of the other cars stolen in 2017.

“[The morning it was stolen] I had come out to get into my car, to go to church, and it was gone,” Elissami said.”I had my doors locked. Everything was locked.”

Golden police would not say if the car thefts were connected. However, three of the four car thefts all took place on, or near, Ford Street.

“I don’t know if it was the same person, or a group of people,” Warren said.

Police have collected evidence, including DNA and fingerprints.

After investigating, the cars were released to their owners. Unfortunately, for both Warren and Elissami, their cars were heavily damaged.

“I got in the car, turned the key over, and it didn’t start,” Warren said.

“The back end of [my car] is weaving all over the road,” Elissami said. “It is not drivable.”

Warren was forced to declare his car totaled. He has set up a page for donations to help purchase a new car.

Elissami said her neighbor heard about the car theft, and gave her $500 to help buy a new car, which she did soon after the theft.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.