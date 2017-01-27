Neighbors Break Into Rescue Mode In Burning Apartment Building

January 27, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Sheriff, Club Valencia Fire, Parker Road, South Metro Fire Rescue

By Melissa Garcia

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother and her two toddlers are recovering after being rescued from their burning apartment.

Firefighters rushed to the blaze at the Club Valencia apartment complex at 1303 South Parker Road near Mississippi Avenue just before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe the fire started by something cooking on the stovetop in an apartment kitchen.

Thomas Uzzle, a resident, didn’t know his building was on fire until firefighters came knocking.

CBS4's Melissa Garcia interviews Thomas Uzzle (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Thomas Uzzle (credit: CBS)

“The fire department was knocking on everybody’s doors, asking everybody to evacuate,” Uzzle said. “And so I got my stuff together and got out of the house as quickly as I could.”

Crews arrived on scene within minutes and began putting out flames.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Rick Mann was already in rescue mode at the home of his neighbors.

“I could see the smoke coming out from under the door,” Mann said. “So I tried to push it open, but the mother was up against the door and I couldn’t get it open.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters broke through glass to get inside.

Mann pulled the woman out through the front door as firefighters and deputies rescued her two children from the back door.

CBS4's Melissa Garcia interviews Rick Mann (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Rick Mann (credit: CBS)

All three victims were unconscious when they were pulled out of the building and rushed to area hospitals, according to Mann.

“Hopefully everything’s okay. I guess the kids are okay now and the mother, and that’s good to hear,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The children’s father, Hussein Gorgafoorv, had left the home for work before the fire broke out.

He said his 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were inside the apartment with their mother.

Firefighters kept flames from spreading to any other units within the old structure that officials said was not up to new building fire code standards.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“(The building) is round and does not have sprinkler systems like the newer buildings,” explained Chief Jerry Rhodes of Cunningham Fire Protection District.

There was no word on the conditions of the mother and her two children, who were still in the hospital as of Friday evening.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Two deputies assisting in the rescues suffered smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to an area hospital and later released.

The fire displaced the family in the unit that burned. All other apartment building residents had been allowed to return to their homes.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Officials were reminding the public not to leave food cooking unattended.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

GIRLS & SCIENCE
VIP EXPERIENCE
CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia