Mumps Warning Issued For Denver Metro Area

January 27, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Colorado Department of Public Health, Denver Public Health, Mumps, Tri-County Health, Westminster Fire Department

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A mumps outbreak is under investigation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to information posted by Westminster Fire Department, six residents in northeast Denver and northwest Aurora have the mumps.

“The number of cases likely is higher as mumps cases often go undetected or untested,” the said.

 

Symptoms of the mumps, according to the Centers for Disease Control, include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands around the ears.

“Some people who get the mumps have very mild or no symptoms, and often they do not know they have the disease.”

Mumps are transmitted through coughing, sneezing, sharing items like cups or eating utensils, or touching objects when touched by others with unwashed hands, and can cause a variety of complications, including inflammation in the genitals, inflammation in and around the brain, as well as deafness.

Denver Public Health and the Tri-County Health Department are both assisting the CDPHE in the investigation.

LINK: Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Mumps Information

